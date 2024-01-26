Mulugu, January 26: Two persons died of electrocution while another was admitted to a hospital in Telangana's Mulugu district, officials said on Friday. The incident took place near Shivayalam when three people were trying to pitch an iron pole to unfurl the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, police said.

Gaush Alam, Superintendent of Police, Mulugu District, said in a statement that the pole accidentally came into contact with a live wire and all three were electrocuted. Telangana: Two Youth Die of Electrocution During Republic Day 2024 Event in Mulugu District.

"This morning, three persons were trying to erect an iron pole to unfurl the national flag on Republic Day, near Shivayalam Temple in Mulugu. In the process, the pole accidentally came into contact with a live wire and all three youths were electrocuted."

"The trio were immediately shifted to Mulugu District Hospital. Two of them, identified as Boda Anjith Kumar and Lyade Vijay, were declared dead by doctors on arrival. The third youth, Boda Chakri, is undergoing treatment," the SP added in his statement. Telangana Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Dies While Trying To Open Refrigerator in Nizamabad’s Supermarket, Disturbing Video Surface.

Further details are awaited. In a similar incident on January 17, a teenager died allegedly after being electrocuted while flying a kite in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)