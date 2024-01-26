Hyderabad, January 26: Two youth died of electrocution as a tragedy struck the Republic Day function in Telangana's Mulugu district on Friday. Telangana Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Dies While Trying To Open Refrigerator in Nizamabad’s Supermarket, Disturbing Video Surface.

Another youth was injured in the incident that occurred at SC Wada. They came in contact with a live wire while preparing for unfurling of the national flag to mark the 75th Republic Day.

The deceased were identified as Vijay (25) and Anjit (35). Another youth Chakri (25) sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a hospital. State Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka consoled the families of the deceased.

