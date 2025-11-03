Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, asserting that the people of Telangana will never again give Congress or Revanth Reddy another chance.

"Just one chance was enough for Revanth Reddy to destroy the state," KTR said, accusing the Congress government of dragging Telangana backwards, betraying every section of society, and failing to deliver even a single developmental promise.

Speaking at a campaign event, KTR said, "When Revanth Reddy was given one chance, Telangana--once the number one state--has now fallen to the bottom. One chance led to the suicides of over 160 auto drivers, the collapse of Hyderabad's economy, and the ruin of the real estate sector. What face does he have now to ask for another chance?"

KTR accused Revanth Reddy of neglecting the Cantonment constituency despite winning there earlier. "He didn't allocate even a single rupee to the people of Cantonment after winning. Now he comes to deceive the people of Jubilee Hills with the same false promises--but this time, the people will not be fooled," he declared.

Condemning the "rising violence and intimidation" by the Congress, KTR said, "The time has come to teach a lesson to this violent and anarchic government. From Jubilee Hills itself, people will sing the final song of Congress rowdyism." He warned that if Congress leaders continue threatening the public, BRS will stand firmly with victims and confront the perpetrators directly.

Slamming Revanth Reddy for his "unfulfilled" promises, KTR said, "He came to power with tall claims and empty words, but in two years, there's not a single job notification--only lootification." He accused Revanth of sending hundreds of crores to Rahul Gandhi to safeguard his chair, adding, "There's money to send to Delhi, but not a single rupee to fulfil promises made to the poor."

KTR expressed anger over the government's "violent suppression" of unemployed youth. "Young people who are exposing Congress' betrayal are being attacked during their campaign. The same government that promised two lakh jobs is now beating those who ask for them," he said.

The BRS leader also lashed out at the Congress for unleashing bulldozers on poor families under the guise of the "Hydra" operation. "Thousands of homes in Kukatpally, Qutbullapur, and other areas have already been demolished. If we don't stop this today, tomorrow these bulldozers will roll into Jubilee Hills," he warned.

Appealing to the voters, KTR urged, "Vote for the Car symbol and elect Maganti Sunitha with a huge majority to save Hyderabad's poor families. When KCR was in power, one lakh double-bedroom homes were built in Hyderabad alone. Under Revanth Reddy, thousands of homes have been demolished. This election is between the Car and the Bulldozer. Teach the bulldozer government a strong lesson."

KTR concluded by calling the Jubilee Hills by-election a referendum on the Congress government's deceit and arrogance. "Even dictators like Hitler faced defeat--so who is Revanth Reddy to escape the people's wrath? Telangana will never again give him a second chance," he declared. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency