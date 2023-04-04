Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) The paper of X standard (SSC) board exam in Telangana found its way into an instant messaging platform for the second day on Tuesday after a 16-year old boy took the paper from a student who appeared for the exam and shared its photo with the student's brother while the exam was going on.

The state government took serious note of the incident and warned that tough action would be taken against those indulging in malpractices.

An official release said a student who appeared for the Hindi exam at a centre in Hanumakonda district handed over the question paper to a friend (through a window) who jumped a boundary wall and entered the premises of the exam centre to reach the former. The friend took a photo of the paper and shared it with the student's brother on an instant messaging app.

The question paper was soon circulated on the groups of the app, prompting authorities to swing into action.

Police who began investigation into the matter registered a case and apprehended the student's friend and arrested two others who had circulated the question paper on the app.

The release said a thorough enquiry was conducted by the education department through district authorities and also the police.

It was concluded that the incident is a case of malpractice and accordingly cases were booked under relevant laws, it said.

The release further said two government employees -- a chief superintendent and a departmental officer -- were suspended. The invigilator concerned was removed from service.

The student who shared the paper with the friend was debarred from appearing for theC examination for a period of five years.

Police said it was not not a case of leak of question paper.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy held a video conference with the Collectors, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police of all districts and instructed them to be more vigilant and alert to ensure smooth conduct of theC examinations.

The Minister also instructed that strict action be initiated against anyone found erring or indulging in malpractices in the conduct ofC examination.

Sabitha Reddy assured parents and students that the sanctity of the exams has not been compromised in any manner and that the exams will continue to be conducted as per schedule.

Four government staff were suspended on Monday in Vikarabad district of Telangana after a stand-by invigilator at a government school allegedly took a photo of a question paper of X standard board exams and shared it with another teacher on an instant messaging app while the test was going on.

The X standard (SSC) exams began all over the state on Monday.

