Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): A temple with an idol of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath depicting him as an incarnation of Lord Ram has been built in Ayodhya's Bharatkund.

The temple has been named as Shri Yogi Mandir, where prayers are offered twice a day. An Aarti has been composed for the Chief Minister, which is recited every day. The Aarti has been written by the man who built the temple.

CM Yogi has been presented as Lord Ram in the temple with a bow in his hand and arrows on his shoulder.

Speaking to ANI, one Prabhakar Maura who built the temple said that he had pledged to build a temple for the person who makes the Ram temple a reality.

"I am happy with the way CM Yogi has been working. I had made a resolution that I will make a temple in the name of the person who builds the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. I have fulfilled my resolution today by building Shri Yogi Mandir. I have composed a new Aarti for the Chief Minister," he said.

The development comes at a time when the construction of Ram Mandir is underway in full swing. The temple has been made nearly at a distance of 15 km from Ayodhya near Bharatkund on the Ayodhya-Gorakhpur highway.

Yogi Adityanath has been vocal about the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He laid the foundation stone of the 'garbha griha' of the under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla. (ANI)

