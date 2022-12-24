Morigaon, Dec 24 (PTI) Ten people have been arrested in Assam's Marigaon district for allegedly being involved in a cyber fraud racket that was availing of loans from various mobile applications by submitting fake documents, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

After receiving a slew of complaints, including one filed by Larsen and Toubro company, the police conducted search operations at several places in the Moirabari Police Station area since Friday and apprehended the ten cybercriminals, Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya said at a press conference here.

The accused used false PAN and Aadhaar cards of people to take loans online from mobile applications, he said.

The police have recovered many fake PAN and Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks, several computer hard disks and SIM cards, 22 mobile phones, 50 seals of different organisations, two motorbikes and two cars and Rs 22,000 in cash from their possession.

Earlier, four others were apprehended in this cyber fraud case, and the total number of arrests in the crime has gone up to 14.

The police suspected that some more persons may be involved in this case, and efforts are on to apprehend them, Baishya said.

Those arrested will be produced before a court on Sunday, he added.

