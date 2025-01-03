Balurghat (West Bengal) [India], January 3 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her allegations that the Border Security Force (BSF) was facilitating infiltrators from Bangladesh to enter the state. He said that infiltrators entering the country were her vote bank and TMC was only interested in forming the government.

Sukanta Majumdar said, "During 2021 Assembly elections she had instigated people to attack Central forces. If it would have been Pakistan forces then she would have welcomed them. We all know that the terrorists who are entering the country are West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's vote bank. They work to get Muslim votes for Mamata Banerjee. And 10 to 15 percent Hindus vote for her without thinking about their future. They (TMC) are only interested in forming the government, she is not bothered about the country."

Also Read | 'Love Jihad': Supreme Court Declines To Entertain PIL To Expunge Trial Court's Remarks, Saying 'Illegal Conversion Threat to Unity, Integrity and Sovereignty of Country'.

CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the Border Security Force (BSF) were facilitating militants and infiltrators from Bangladesh to enter the state and further stated that because of this there were disruptions in the region.

While addressing the State Administrative Review Meeting at the Nabanna Sabhaghar in Kolkata the Bengal CM stated that if the BSF continues to facilitate such activities, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would protest against them.

Also Read | Tigress Zeenat, That Terrorsied Villagers in West Bengal and Jharkhand, Brought Back to Odisha After Three Weeks; Official Says 'Big Cat in Good Health' (Watch Video).

Banerjee remarked that the BSF, which is responsible for guarding the borders, was allowing individuals to cross into India from regions such as Islampur, Sitai, and Chopra and questioned the motives behind this and attributed it to a "blueprint" from the central government. She emphasised that the situation would not have been possible without the central government's involvement.

"Border is guarded by BSF but not TMC... They are sending goons. They are sending people who murder people through the border. It is an inside job of the BSF, and it is a blueprint of the Central Government. If there was not any blueprint from the Central Government, then it would not be possible," the West Bengal CM said.

Banerjee also denied any involvement of the TMC in the alleged infiltration, asserting that the party was not responsible for the actions of individuals crossing the border. She placed the blame squarely on the BSF, which she said was in charge of securing the border areas. Banerjee further accused the BSF of committing atrocities against women.

"BSF is allowing people to enter from Islampur, Sitai, Chopra, and many other regions...The border is in the hands of BSF... BSF is also causing atrocities against women...The border is not in our hands; it is in the hands of the BSF... If anyone feels that they will allow infiltrators to come into Bengal and put the blame on TMC, it is not the TMC. TMC is not responsible. It is the responsibility of the BSF," she said.

Banerjee also stated that the central government had been repeatedly informed of her concerns, and she made it clear that TMC would follow the government's decision but would oppose any action that allowed militants to disrupt peace and stability in the state.

"I have repeatedly spoken to the Central Government that what they decide will be our path, but we will protest against them if they facilitate militants to disrupt the state...We will send a protest letter to the centre also for this," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)