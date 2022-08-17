Srinagar, Aug 17 (PTI) Terrorists lobbed grenades and escaped security forces' cordon in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kutpora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, they said.

During the operation, terrorists lobbed grenades at the search party and the fire was retaliated. However, the terrorists escaped due to darkness, a police spokesman said.

He said a hideout was busted in a house and arms and ammunition was recovered.

Militants have stepped up attacks in Shopian, killing a Kashmiri Pandit on Tuesday. They also attacked a CRPF bunker in the district Monday evening.

