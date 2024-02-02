Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) The Congress has exposed its true colours in deceiving people once again by not announcing a notification for recruitment of Group 1 officers on February 1 as promised before Assembly elections, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy alleged on Friday.

Congress had issued newspaper advertisements before elections that Group 1 notification would be announced on February 1, Kishan Reddy, who is Union Tourism Minister, said in a statement.

However, no such notification was issued even after February 1, he said.

"The Congress has a history of cheating people after making promises. Congress has once again shown its true colours. It has deceived Telangana youth. There is an attempt to strategically avoid implementing other promises as well," Reddy said.

