Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed the officials to organise the celebration of 75 years of Independence on a large-scale in the state.

He announced Rs 25 crore forthe celebrations to be held from March 12, 2021, to August 15, 2022, an official press release said.

He directed the setting up a committee of officials, headed by the Governor's adviser K V Ramanachary, to hold the celebrations.

Rao attended a video conference held today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

The Chief Minister decided that inaugural functions would be held in Hyderabad and Warangal on March 12.

While Rao would be the chief guest at the event in Hyderabad, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would participate in the programme at Warangal, the release said.

Also, he suggested organising various other events, including paying tributes to freedom fighters, hoisting the national flag at 75 important locations in the state and essay-writing competitions on the occasion, according to the release.

