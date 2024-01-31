Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) A woman who was reportedly asked by the police to shift her roadside food stall in the IT hub of the city can now continue her business as usual, thanks to the intervention of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Reddy on Wednesday directed the DGP and Municipal Administration officials to "rescind their decision to shift" her eatery at Madhapur here, home to IT and other top companies, besides five star hotels, official sources said.

The Congress government would stand by the poor. An official from the CM's office or government may also visit her soon, sources said.

Sai Kumari, who gained popularity as 'Kumari aunty', has reportedly been running the eatery on the footpath in Madhapur for more than 10 years.

However, it did not have any permissions, police said, adding that the rush of customers and vehicles being parked near it led to traffic obstructions.

Kumari has gone viral on social media in recent times due to the delicious food, including non-veg, served by her.

Traffic police said they did not ask her to shut the food stall but only imposed challans on vehicles parked on the road and also near the eatery for obstructing vehicular movements.

As the issue went viral on social media, support poured in for Kumari, including from Telugu film actors.

Actor Sundeep Kishan said on 'X': "It was not fair to ask her to remove her shop".

He later praised CM Revanth Reddy for his intervention.

Kumari thanked the chief minister for his help, saying it is an example of "people's governance" as promised by him.

Meanwhile, the ruling YSR Congress in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh alleged on 'X' that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan were behind her (Kumari) eatery being asked to shift as the woman stated that she got a house due to the YSR Congress government.

The woman is said to be a native of Andhra Pradesh.

