Hyderabad, Apr 8 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday condoled the demise of Dadi Ratan Mohini, the administrative head of the spiritual organisation Brahma Kumaris.

The Mount Abu-headquartered organisation said on its website that she passed away earlier in the day at the age of 101.

In a message, the Governor said Dadi Ratan Mohini's demise is "an immense loss to the realm of spiritual service."

“She was a luminous guide and a source of solace to countless souls across the world. Her serene presence, compassionate heart, and unwavering commitment to higher ideals uplifted and transformed innumerable lives,” he said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that Dadiji's life stood as a shining example of spiritual strength, purity, and universal brotherhood.

Reddy praised the departed soul for spreading Indian spiritual traditions to over 140 countries and for conveying a message of peace and human values to society, an official release said.

