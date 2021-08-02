Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation has collected a record Rs 266.75 crore in property tax till the end of July this year, officials said on Monday.

They said the target for the fiscal 2020-21 was Rs 650 crore and the amount collected stood at Rs 604.01 crore.

A total of 1,88,814 assessees had taken benefit of the early bird scheme announced by the TMC this year and paid property tax, they informed.

