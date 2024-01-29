Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted two brothers in a case of attempt to kill a man in 2018, citing lack of conclusive evidence and inconsistencies in witness testimonies.

Additional Sessions Judge A S Bhagwat passed the judgement on January 17 and it was made available on Sunday.

The prosecution alleged that Yogesh Deepak Vaity (32) and his brother Jayesh Deepak Vaity (37) attacked a man with a knife on June 12, 2018 at a petrol pump in Kashimira locality of Thane district with the intent to kill him.

The defence counsel contested the charges, arguing the brothers were falsely implicated and had no role in the alleged crime.

During the trial, the complainant man and other prosecution witnesses failed to provide consistent and convincing accounts of the incident, as per the order.

After reviewing the evidence and witness testimonies, Judge Bhagwat concluded that the prosecution could not establish the brothers' guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The judge noted inconsistencies in the testimonies and lack of corroborating evidence, leading to the benefit of doubt being granted to the accused.

