Lucknow, January 29: In an unusual case of theft, construction material worth Rs 35 lakh, including parts of 400 MT crane, have been stolen from the Lucknow airport construction site at terminal 3.

The incident took place on January 25, however, the matter came to light only on January 26 following which an FIR was registered at Sarojini Nagar police station under IPC 379 (theft) against unidentified persons, police said.

As per the FIR copy, Shambhu Nath Mishra, the project manager of NCC Limited Company, stated that the company's remote cables and hose pipes, valued at about Rs 35 lakh, attached to a 400 MT crane, were missing from the construction site at terminal 3 of the airport.

“The investigation in the case has been intensified, including reviewing CCTV footage and questioning workers present at the site,” said Shailendra Giri, SHO, Sarojini Nagar.

