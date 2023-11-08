Thane, Nov 8 (PTI) A sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane district has convicted a 43-year-old man for grievously injuring his former girlfriend and her mother and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for seven years.

In her order on Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge Rachna R Tehra also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the man, Anil Ramakant Bharati, from Navghar area in Bhayandar, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre told the court that victim Bhavana Rambahadur Singh, then 32, suffered serious injuries after Bharati attacked her with a knife on July 14, 2015.

Singh and Bharati had broken up prior to the attack. Bharati targeted Singh after he found her talking to another man, the court was told. Later, Bharati barged into the victim's home and attacked and injured her mother.

The court said the prosecution had successfully proved all charges against the Bharati and convicted him under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder).

Mhatre said eight prosecution witnesses, including the mother-daughter duo, deposed in the court during the trial.

