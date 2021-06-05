Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) With 592 new coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,20,332, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 38 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 9,408.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.80 per cent now, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the infection count has now reached 1,11,323, while the death toll is 2,145, another official said.

