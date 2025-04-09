Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): A minor fire broke near railway tracks at Mumbra railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday evening and was quickly brought under control, officials said.

According to officials, the situation was quickly brought under control with no reported injuries.

Speaking to ANI, Mumbra Fire Officer Narendra Ingle said, "Fire broke out in the garbage near the railway track. The fire has been doused."

Officials said earlier that a fire broke out in a scrap godown at Moshi Road in Pimpri Chinchwad. The Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department also shared a video of the incident.

Officials further said that the fire has been brought under control. No casualties were reported. (ANI)

