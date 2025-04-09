New Delhi, April 9: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a major breakthrough in the Chandigarh grenade attack case with the arrest of a Punjab resident, who played a vital role in the entire conspiracy that was masterminded by foreign-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists.

Abhijot Singh of Gurdaspur (Punjab) was taken into custody by NIA, which identified him as the unknown person whose role had surfaced during the investigation in the case. Abhijot, already in prison for another grenade attack at a police station, was found to have been in direct contact with Happy and an important part of the conspiracy. Grenade Attack in Punjab: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Hurl Grenade at Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar; Cops Suspect Pakistan Hand (Watch Video).

Pakistan-based designated Individual Terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia were among the four accused in the case by NIA last month. The two terrorists were chargesheeted as absconders, while the other two accused were among the five persons previously arrested in the case.

NIA investigations have revealed that Abhijot, on Happy's directions, conducted detailed reconnaissance of the target location multiple times in July and August 2024. He had also arranged a motorcycle with a fake number plate for use in the execution in the crime. The vehicle was found to have been stolen. Investigations have also revealed that Happy had provided pistols to Abhijot and another previously arrested accused Rohan Masih during August 2024, the NIA said in a statement. Patiala: Army Colonel, Son Allegedly Assaulted by Cops Over Parking Dispute in Punjab; Probe Underway As CCTV Footage Surfaces.

The terrorist had directed the duo to carry out firing at the target in the Sector 10 house. Abhijot Singh and Rohan Masih had visited the target house twice in August but failed to execute the crime, as per NIA findings. Following Abhijot's arrest, the NIA said, it also conducted a search at a location in Haryana's Karnal this morning to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and identify other suspects in the case.

