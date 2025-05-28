Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated new smart buses in Thane on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Shinde emphasised that these buses are equipped with Wifi and CCTV cameras which will ensure safe travel and security of women.

"Smart buses have been inaugurated today... CCTV cameras, WiFi have been installed in the buses; these buses will ensure safe travel for the passengers. Safety of women is also being ensured", Eknath Shinde said.

Meanwhile, the opposition has been constantly questioning the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government over the issue of heavy waterlogging in Mumbai after torrential rains.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), blaming the ruling party for the dire state of Mumbai following heavy rainfall that led to large-scale waterlogging across the city.

Thackeray questioned the Maharashtra government's preparedness for the monsoon and accused it of neglecting farmers affected by the recent downpours.

"All these statements here and there are fine, but Mumbaikars want an answer as to why the BJP has brought Mumbai to this condition -- the condition which we saw yesterday. Why does the BJP have such malice for Mumbai in their mind? Why does the BJP want to end Mumbai? Thousands of hectares have suffered losses due to rain. Why has no help been provided to the farmers? Whether it's Mumbai, Thane or Pune, the situation in several cities is worsening. Why are our cities receiving no help?" Thackeray said.

The Indian Army on Tuesday launched humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations in Maharashtra's Khadki village in Ahilyanagar (earlier known as Ahmednagar) district. The area experienced severe waterlogging, leading to waist-deep flooding and the marooning of residents. (ANI)

