Thane, January 28: A three-and-a-half-year-old boy who went missing on Friday was found dead in the water tank of his residential building in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The boy, Vigyan Chavan, went missing from near his home in the Kap Talao area and searches by his family members and police yielded no results. Thane Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Attacking Wife Over Quarrel in Badlapur.

Police started the investigation after registering a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons, an official said. On Sunday, Chavan's body was spotted in the water tank of the building by some residents, who alerted the police. Police are investigating the case from various angles. the official added.

