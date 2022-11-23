Thane, Nov 23 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,47,261, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Tuesday, there are currently 117 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967. The count of recoveries has reached 7,35,937 he added.

