Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 19 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday claimed he was not invited by the party to campaign for its candidate in the Nilambur Assembly byelection in Kerala; however, he was among the list of star campaigners submitted to the Election Commission by the party

According to the list of star campaigners submitted by the Congress to the Election Commission, Tharoor's name is in eighth place among the 40 people, including KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala.

Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik submitted the list to the Election Commission of India through an official letter dated June 2.

This list was officially communicated by the Election Commission to the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, on June 5, for circulating the list to relevant authorities.

Earlier on Thursday, responding to queries about internal differences, Tharoor said, "As you know, I have disagreements with the current Congress leadership. Some of them are in the public domain, so you know them. It is better to sort it out within the party by talking to them directly. "

He added that he did not campaign for the Congress candidate for the Nilambur by-election because he did not get the invitation from the party for the same.

"Congress party, its values, and its workers are dear to me. I have been working with them for the past 16 years, and I have seen their commitment, dedication and idealism," he added.

Asked whether his difference of opinion is with the Congress' high command or with the state leadership of the party, he evaded the question, saying that he did not want to talk about it now as the voting in the Assembly bye-election is ongoing.

"Today is not the time to talk about those issues (His disagreements with the leadership) as the polling is ongoing, where I wish to see my friend (Congress candidate) Aryadan Shoukath) win it. Some of my disagreements with party leadership are reported in the media, so it cannot be hidden," he said.

"Our Congress workers worked hard and honestly there in Nilanmbur. We have an excellent candidate. I wish to see the result of their work," he added.

The Nilambur Assembly by-election in Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 70.76 per cent as of 5 PM, according to data from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala. The polling process has been reported to be smooth, with robust arrangements to ensure a fair and secure election.

The bypoll was necessitated after the resignation of Left Democratic Front independent legislator PV Anvar, who later joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) after his acrimonious break-up with the ruling alliance. (ANI)

