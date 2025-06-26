Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 26 (ANI): In an event exemplifying the contributions of Manipur towards the Indian Armed Forces, the Assam Rifles, on June 25, felicitated nine officers who have been recently commissioned into the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Assam Rifles. The ceremony, organised at Mantripukhri Garrison by HQ IGAR (South), celebrated the achievements of these young men, who have made their families and the State proud by getting commissioned in the country's elite defence forces.

The Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) attended the event and interacted with the officers and their families. In his address, he appreciated the officers for their dedication and perseverance. He also complimented and honoured the parents for their sacrifices and faith, which contributed to shaping these officers' remarkable journeys.

All the officers of the Indian Army were commissioned on June 25 at the Indian Military Academy. Four of the nine commissioned officers have been commissioned into the Gorkha Rifles, two into the Regiment of Artillery, and one into the Grenadiers. One officer from Manipur has also been commissioned into the Assam Rifles.

The officers included Lieutenant A Naoten Meitei, Lieutenant Naoba Meitei, Lieutenant Ronendro, all alumni of Sanik School, Imphal, and Lieutenant G Ambrose Panmei. All four officers have been commissioned into the Gorkha Rifles.

Lieutenant M Denish Singh, who hails from Kakching, is commissioned into the Grenadiers. Lieutenant Meghnath Soibam and Lieutenant Thokchom Siddharth Singh are commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery.

Flying Officer Mayanglambam Lucky Singh got commissioned in the Indian Air Force from Air Force Academy, Dundigal and Assistant Commandant Hingba Graceson R, who began his career as a recruit in Assam Rifles in 2005, is commissioned as an officer in The Assam Rifles.

In the felicitation ceremony, Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) exhorted the young achievers to put their best foot forward as they start their careers in the Armed Forces. He also wished them a bright future and complimented them for continuing the deep association of Manipur with the Armed Forces.

He highlighted that the success of the newly commissioned officers will inspire future generations to strive for excellence and carry forward Manipur's legacy as one of the most significant contributors of officers to the Indian Armed Forces among the North Eastern States. (ANI)

