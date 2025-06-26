New Delhi, June 26: Two shops and a scooter were gutted after a fire broke out in Tilak market in Delhi's Ramesh Nagar area in the early hours of Thursday, an official said. No casualties have been reported in the incident, he said. The Delhi Fire Services officer said a call regarding the fire was received at 2.55 am. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory Near Rithala Metro Station, 16 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

"We rushed five fire tenders. A toy shop, a watch shop and a scooter were gutted in the fire," the DFS officer said. The blaze was brought under control by 4.05 am, he said.

