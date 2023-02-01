New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget has given a boost to the Centre's focus on integrating the traditional medicine system into the national health ecosystem, the Ayush ministry said on Wednesday.

It said the total allocation to the Ayush Ministry has increased by 20 per cent to Rs 3,647 crore, it said.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Inaugurates Mukteshwar Temple, Says 'Leave Ego and Bow Down to God'.

The budget has also emphasized on promoting evidence-based research in Ayush systems through Ayush research councils, the statement said.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently talked about the need for evidence-based generation of the database for Ayurveda, which will fulfil the parameters of modern science.

Also Read | Income Tax, Corporate Tax To Grow by 10.5% to Rs 18.23 Lakh Crore in Financial Year 2023-24, Says Government.

"The increasing budget allocation to Ayush research councils and institutes reflected the same commitment," the statement stated.

Budget allocation to centrally-sponsored National Ayush Mission (NAM) also saw a 50 per cent increase from Rs 800 cores to Rs 1,200 crores for 2023-24, it said.

The NAM is focused on providing cost effective Ayush services with the universal access through up-gradation of Ayush hospitals and dispensaries, comprehensive primary health care through upgrading health care facilities as Health and Wellness Centres (HWC), and co-location of Ayush facilities at PHCs, CHCs & DHs, it said.

"All the states (Rs 920 crore), Union Territories (Rs 96 crore) and North eastern areas (Rs 231 crores) have also witnessed an increase in grants-in-aids i.e from Rs 861.97 crore to Rs 1246.73 crores," the statement said.

The budget considers the strength of Indian traditional Indian system of medicine.

Other Ayush systems like Homeopathy, Unani, Siddha, Naturopathy and Sowa Rigpa needs to be promoted through enhancing education facility and community outreach.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)