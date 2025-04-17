Patna (Bihar) [India], April 17 (ANI): Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, on Thursday, speaking about the Mahagathbandhan meeting of opposition parties in the state, said they are coming together because their boat is about to sink.

A meeting of the Mahagathbandhan is scheduled to take place at the RJD state office in Patna today at 1 pm.

Speaking to ANI, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said, "...Marta kya nahi karta. The Opposition feels that they cannot speak about the development of Bihar, so they will prepare their strategy based on rumours and disinformation, just like they attempted during the Lok Sabha elections. This time, their conspiracy won't work. They are coming together because their boat is about to sink."

While speaking about the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's statement, Dilip Jaiswal said, "If Mukesh Sahani and Tejashwi Yadav distribute posts between themselves, Congress is not a 'jhola tangne waali party'...If Congress considers itself the same in Bihar, then it is fine; let Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahani rule."

Recently, Vikassheel Insaan Party president Mukesh Sahni said that he will become Deputy Chief Minister in Bihar if the 'Mahagathbandhan' is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing the party workers in Chandi block under the 'Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Paao' Karyakarta Samvad programme, Sahni had said, "If the Mahagatbandhan forms the government in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav will be the Chief Minister, and I will be the Deputy Chief Minister."

Sahni alleged that the BJP is trying to divide the "Mahagatbandhan" by making misleading statements in the media. "But let me clarify--no one can break the bond between Tejashwi Yadav and me," he added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started preparations for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, with over 200 booth-level agents participating in a national training programme at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management, Delhi.

A high-stakes battle is expected to take place in Bihar, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), consisting of Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, fighting against the Mahagathbandhan, consisting of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and left parties.

The Bihar Assembly elections are due to be held later this year. (ANI)

