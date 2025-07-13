Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Following the attack on the office of Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen (also known as Teenmar Mallanna), Fasiuddin, claiming to be an eyewitness to the incident, revealed that the miscreants "intended" to attack him.

Fasiuddin alleged that the attack was carried out by the workers of Telangana Jagruthi, who hit Teenmar Mallanna's office workers with sticks. He informed that 15 to 20 workers got injured in the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits in the case.

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut on July 15: Several Parts of Tamil Nadu Capital To Face 5-Hour Outage for Maintenance Work, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

"I was present inside the office and people in large numbers come to the office of MLC Teenmar Mallanna regularly with their grievances; and 15-20 people of Telangana Jagruthi workers attacked the office. They intended to attack the MLC Teenmar Mallanna. 10-15 staff members have been seriously injured. They were attacked with sticks. The government should take strict action against them and police should arrest them," Fasiuddin told ANI.

The office of Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen was vandalised on Sunday, reportedly by Telangana Jagruthi workers, following his alleged remarks on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha.

Also Read | Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Approves To Install CCTV Cameras in All 74,000 Coaches To Enhance Passenger Safety.

Visuals of the Q News office, which is also Mallanna's office, showed damaged furniture and shattered mirrors after the attack. Footage from some of the visuals showed what seemed to be blood splatter.

"We have just received information and are en route to the spot. We'll provide more details later," Malkajgiri ACP said.

Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCYP) President Bode Ramachandra Yadav termed the incident "unfortunate" and called for strict action against the culprits.

"This is very unfortunate that MLC Teenmar Mallanna and his office were attacked. The government should take action against the persons behind it."

Following the incident, supporters of Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen staged a protest against the alleged attackers, raising slogans and demanding their arrest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)