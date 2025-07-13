Chennai, July 13: Several areas across Tamil Nadu's Chennai will face a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, as the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) carries out routine maintenance work. The planned shutdown, aimed at enhancing infrastructure reliability, will take place from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, according to officials.

According to a News18 Tamil report, TNEB urged residents in the affected areas to cooperate with field staff during the maintenance period. Power supply will be restored as soon as the work is completed, the board said. Weather Forecast Today, July 13: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Chennai Power Cut on July 15: List of Affected Areas

In the Thillai Ganga Nagar region, power will be disrupted in the localities such as Thillai Ganga Nagar, Nanganallur, Palavanthangal, Juvan Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Velachery, Adambakkam, Andal Nagar, Vanuvampettai, Brindavan Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Purumthivakkam, Ullakaram, AGS Colony (Velachery), EP Colony, Mohanpuri, and Adambakkam New Colony.

Areas located along Chengunram Main Road will also be affected, including Muthamizh Nagar, Mookambika Nagar, Hindustan Motor Nagar, Ajmer Khaja Nagar, Haji Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, VPC Nagar, East Balaji Nagar, and Gangai Nagar. Tamil Nadu Train Fire: Diesel-Laden Goods Train Catches Fire Near Tiruvallur; Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Videos).

Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to manage the temporary disruption, particularly those dependent on continuous power for healthcare, remote work, or small businesses.

Diesel-Laden Goods Train Catches Fire Near Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur

Meanwhile, in the early hours of July 13, a train carrying fuel from Chennai Port caught fire in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. Several fire tenders were deployed to the spot to douse the flames and separate the four affected compartments from the rest of the train. Authorities said the train caught fire after it derailed, although the railway police have launched an initial probe to determine the exact cause of the blaze. No casualties have been reported.

"Due to a fire incident near Tiruvallur, overhead power has been switched off as a safety measure. This has led to changes in train operations. Passengers are advised to check the latest updates before travel," tweeted Southern Railway, shortly after the incident. Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh said that train services would resume at 3:30 pm while stating that the trains coming towards Chennai will have to wait for at least five hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2025 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).