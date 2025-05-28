Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 28 (ANI): On the case of alleged suicide by seven members of a family in Panchkula, Dehradun City Superintendent of Police (SP) Pramod Kumar said that the family lived in a rented house in Kaulagarh for some time.

SP Kumar said, "They used to live in a rented house in Kaulagarh for some time. They had left the rented house long ago. They have no relatives or family members here. This family has no link with Dehradun.

On investigation, SP Pramod Kumar said, "Action is being taken in the case by Panchkula Police. We have not been contacted by Panchkula Police. If we are contacted, then all possible help will be provided from our side."

Seven members of a family were found dead inside a locked car in Panchkula's Sector 27 on Tuesday, in what police suspect to be a case of mass suicide linked to financial distress. Dehradun Police later confirmed that while the family originally belonged to Haryana, they had lived in Dehradun for a few years, and the vehicle was registered there.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Singh, said that the family had lived in Dehradun for a few years but had shifted out. Even their neighbours did not know much about them.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "In a sensational case, a family of seven was found dead inside a car in Panchkula. While the case is being investigated by Haryana Police, the car was registered in Dehradun and was financed by one Mr. Negi. The loan instalments were being paid by the deceased family. They had lived here for 2-3 years before moving out. As per the information, they originally belonged to Panchkula or nearby areas in Haryana."

He further said that the matter is being investigated by the Haryana Police, adding that if needed, they will extend full cooperation to their counterparts in Haryana. (ANI)

