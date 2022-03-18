New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Stating that 'The Kashmir Files' aims to inform those who are unaware of the issue of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, Union Minister Jitendra Singh slammed the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his 'Lakhimpur Files' remark and said that he is politicizing the issue.

He further said that the SP chief is free to make "Lakhimpur Files" and nobody has stopped him.

Also Read | Mod Narayan Singh, JD-U Leader, Assaulted for Molesting Woman in Bihar's Rohtas.

Singh said, "Samajwadi Party can make "Lakhimpur Files". Who is stopping them from doing so? They can also exercise their freedom of expression. The film Kashmir Files has been made to inform those people who are unaware of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. But they are busy doing politics over the issue and issuing political statements."

Reacting to the statements of the Opposition parties including the Congress where they accused the BJP of doing politics through the film and alleged that this is one of the strategies of the BJP for the 2024 general elections, the Union Minister said, "They rely on such kind of strategies to gain political mileage but the BJP doesn't need such tactics. The party always remains prepared for elections. Every BJP worker works hard 24*7. Such tactics are used only by those parties who visit temples only at the time of elections."

Also Read | Holi 2022: Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh National Park To Be Closed for Tourists Tomorrow.

Further, attacking Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over his 'political agenda' remark on the film, the Union Minister said that the party shared good ties with the BJP during 1989-90 but since it is now in an alliance with the Congress and NCP, its language has changed. He further urged Shiv Sena to leave the Congress and NCP and join hands with the BJP.

Reacting to Raut's statement, Singh said, "I don't think Shiv Sena should make such comments as the party had good ties with the BJP during the period of 1989-90. At that time the Shiv Sena joined hands with the BJP to help the displaced Kashmiri Pandits. But now, their language has changed as they are in an alliance with parties like NCP and Congress."

"Today they are commenting on the film because they are not with the BJP. Had they been with the BJP today, they would have been praising the film. I would request Shiv Sena to leave NCP-Congress and join hands with BJP. If Devendra Fadnavis becomes the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the Opposition will be very well able to understand the film," added Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)