Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 30 (ANI): Unidentified thieves broke into the house of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal's official residence in Jaipur on Thursday and escaped with case and valuables, police said.

A complaint has been lodged by the MP at Jalupura police station in this regard.

The MP said that the police station and the Jaipur commissionerate office are only 200 meters away from his residence, yet the burglers broke open the locks of his residence and stole valuables.

While speaking to reporters, Beniwal alleged that some valuables and documents kept at his residence were taken away by the thieves who also ransacked the the house.

The FIR states that on December 29 when he arrived at his home he discovered that locks were broken and things were stolen.

The complaint mentioned that around Rs 1.50 lakh in cash, silver and gold jewellery, blankets, quilts, taps and bathroom accessories were among the things stolen from the house.

He said that recently someone stole the purse of his party MLA Indira Devi, while in the past, thieves had stolen the car of his brother and Khinvsar MLA Narayan Beniwal from Jaipur. The vehicle was later traced to Jodhpur two days later.

"The law and order situation in Rajasthan is very bad and Jungle Raj is established here," the lawmaker said.

The lawmaker also targeted the Jaipur Police Commissioner and said that the police officer is busy in preparing for the New Year and no senior officer of the Jaipur Police Commissionerate even talked to him on the phone.

However, he said that he has spoken to the Home Secretary and informed him about the entire incident. (ANI)

