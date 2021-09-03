New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR after unidentified people allegedly committed a theft at a temple in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Thursday.

The miscreants cut an iron grill of a window to enter Raghunath temple and took away a silver “chattar” (umbrella structure), they said.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power & Redmi 9i Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 500: Report.

Following a complaint by Shiv Kumar Tiwari, the priest of the temple, a case was registered under sections 457 (house-trespass to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)