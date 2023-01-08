Karnal (Haryana) [India], January 8 (ANI): Sargadhara band team from Kerala's Kannur is seen marching and traveling with Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari braving the harsh winters of north India.

"We have come from Kerala's Kannur and marching along with Rahul Gandhi. Sargadhara is a charitable trust for students. We are walking from Kanyakumari which is the starting point of this Yatra," Sabir told ANI.

The band consists of 15 members who play a variety of songs ranging from Vande Mataram, Jana Gana Mana, Ra Ra Rasputin and others.

Sabir expressed his views on participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra. "We are delighted to be part of Bharat Jodo Yatra. We got a golden chance of playing Band in a big event with Rahul Gandhi", he said.

His troop has marched more than 3,000 kilometers with other Bharat Jodo yatris. Sargadhara band was seen performing in the morning despite dense fog and cold winds. They play as long as Rahul Gandhi is walking.

The band also interacted with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and expressed their happiness. "we got the chance to meet Rahul briefly and he praised our effort. I also gave him the salute," Sabir said.

Talking about the harsh winter, the captain of the band said, "Winter is too harsh here, and in our Kannur, the temperature is 20 degrees at present. And the temperature of this place is 4 degrees, Which is very difficult at times."

Today, Bharat Jodo Yatra is on its 3rd day of Phase 2 of the Haryana leg. (ANI)

