New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared that the "triple-engine government" of the Centre, Delhi, and local bodies is working cohesively to overhaul the capital's faltering infrastructure, as unseasonal heavy rainfall exposed persistent waterlogging issues on Friday.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration and flagging off 400 e-buses at Kushak Nalla bus depot here, Gupta emphasised that the early morning downpour served as a critical wake-up call for the administration ahead of the monsoon season.

Also Read | Made-in-India iPhones To Dominate Global Markets? Here's What Apple CEO Tim Cook Said About Shifting iPhone Production From China to India for US Market Amid Tariff War.

"The government and administration were on continuous alert since 5 am. All DCs and officers were standing on the roads... While coming to this programme, I saw three points where there was waterlogging and a traffic jam.... This is a triple-engine government, where today the Centre, Delhi, and our local bodies are standing together as a team to work with great enthusiasm to improve the messed-up system of Delhi. I want to thank God that this rain, which has come today before the monsoon, is an alarm for the entire system," Gupta said.

Taking a swipe at former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gupta remarked, "Kejriwal must not have heard the sound (of thunder); he must be sleeping in the soundproof room of his Sheeshmahal. Before this, the government never worked on the roads; no minister or chief minister was ever seen on the roads."

Also Read | Meerut Shocker: Woman Elopes With Brother-in-Law After Husband Refuses To Shave Beard in UP, Probe On.

Meanwhile, on the launch of the 400 e-buses, Gupta said it was a 'wonderful gift' to the people of Delhi and that the government would provide 2080 buses by the year end.

"This is a wonderful gift for the people of Delhi. It will help lower pollution levels in the city. These buses are low-floor and comfortable. We are working to ensure that there are 2080 buses by the end of the year," Gupta said. Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the waterlogging crisis across the city, calling the problem a "disease" that had been inherited from the previous government.

She stated that resolving the issue would take time, assuring residents that the government was actively working to address the problems.

"This disease, which we have got from the previous government, will take time to be cured, and today the Chief Minister of Delhi herself is passing through those roads where thousands of Delhiites are stuck in traffic jams, and the government is fully prepared to fix these problems. Officials are working on the roads. It is our responsibility to fix all these arrangements on time," Gupta said.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many areas of the national capital, as well as disruptions to flight operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an alert, informing that severe weather is going on over Delhi NCR and urging the residents to ensure their safety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)