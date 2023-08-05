Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 5 (ANI): Union Minister Kailash Choudhary, on Friday hit out at Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Government over the ‘Red-diary’ issue, saying that “this diary will become their grave”.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister said, the red diary has many dark deeds of the Gehlot government and they have many more diaries like this.

“This Red-diary will become their grave because the dark deeds of them (Gehlot government), are hidden inside this diary and they have many more diaries like red diary with them,” Kailash Choudhary said.

“You saw how they had tried to steal the diary by committing hooliganism inside the Vidhansabha, which means the diary has something which will come out in upcoming time. People of Rajasthan are watching everything,” he added.

Kailash Choudhary further praised the BJP and its alliance NDA for moving the country in the right direction.

“Today, the country is moving forward only because of BJP and NDA alliance, in the UPA time there were government of scams that relegated the country to the back seat,” Union Minster added while speaking to ANI.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Rajendra Gudha held up the ‘Red Diary’ and also read a couple of pages from it saying he will continue revealing more secrets in the coming days.

Invoking a purported conversation between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Saubhag Singh, and Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore, Gudha said the diary mentions talks on settling accounts of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

Gudha was sacked as minister by CM Gehlot after he flagged the incident of four women being found dead in Jodhpur, saying that the Congress government should look within before criticizing the Centre over the Manipur situation.

Later, he was marshalled out of the Rajasthan Assembly after he demonstrated against the Gehlot government, holding up the 'Red Diary'. (ANI)

