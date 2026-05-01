Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Controversy Deepens As Former JPMorgan Banker Quits Bregal Sagemount Amid ‘Completely Fabricated’ ‘S*x Slave’ Allegations

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The high-profile dispute involving Chirayu Rana and Lorna Hajdini has taken a new turn, as the financier behind a controversial “John Doe” s*x harassment lawsuit has exited his role at Bregal Sagemount. According to company sources, Rana left the firm on April 2, weeks before publicly accusing Hajdini of serious misconduct.

Rana, 35, had filed a sensational lawsuit alleging that Hajdini drugged him and coerced him into a “s*x slave” situation. However, the claims have been strongly denied and are now facing scrutiny. Hours after his identity was revealed, Bregal Sagemount confirmed his departure, stating he was employed from October 2025 to April 2, 2026, and is no longer associated with the firm. Who Is Chirayu Rana? All About the Indian-Origin Complainant Who Sued JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini for Making Him 'S*x Slave'.

The case has quickly unraveled as more details emerged. An internal probe by JPMorgan Chase reportedly found “no evidence” supporting Rana’s allegations. A spokesperson said the claims lacked merit and noted that Rana declined to cooperate fully with the investigation or provide key information.

Adding to the doubts, sources revealed that Rana and Hajdini worked under different managing directors, raising questions about his claim that she influenced his compensation. The lawsuit, initially filed in a New York court and later withdrawn for “corrections,” sought damages for emotional distress and alleged reputational harm. Lorna Hajdini Sued: JPMorgan Executive Accused of S*xual Assault, Drugging and Racial Abuse of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims.

Hajdini’s legal team has categorically rejected the accusations. “Lorna categorically denies the allegations,” her lawyers said, adding that she never engaged in any inappropriate conduct and was not present at the alleged location.

Meanwhile, Rana has reportedly begun erasing his digital presence, deactivating his LinkedIn and Instagram accounts after being identified. Sources also claim he attempted to negotiate a multi-million dollar settlement with JPMorgan before filing the lawsuit.

The controversy has impacted reputations on both sides, particularly for Hajdini, who is described by colleagues as a rising star in leveraged finance. “He has tarnished her with a complete fabrication,” one associate alleged.

Rana’s career includes roles at major financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and The Carlyle Group. He joined JPMorgan in 2024 before later moving to Bregal Sagemount.

As the case continues to unfold, the focus remains on the credibility of the allegations and the legal implications surrounding this widely discussed s*x harassment dispute on Wall Street.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NYPost), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).