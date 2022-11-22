Gwalior, November 22: Another loot incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district within 24 hours. Three bike-borne masked miscreants looted Rs 35 lakh from a businessman by firing bullets into the air in the Dabra locality of the district on Tuesday, an official said.

The businessman has been identified as Sevak Ram, a resident of Dabra. He went to withdraw money from a bank. While he was returning, the thieves snatched his bag by firing with a pistol. The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in a nearby location.

Watch daylight robbery in MP's Gwalior where miscreants get away with cash:

On getting the information about the incident the police rushed to the spot and checked the CCTV footage of the incident. Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Sanghi told ANI, "The businessman was carrying Rs 35 lakh from HDFC Bank. At the same time, three masked miscreants on a bike reached there and snatched the bag while firing from guns into the air and escaped from the spot."

After the incident, the Police Crime Branch team reached the spot and they were checking the CCTV footage of the surrounding, SSP Sanghi added.

Notably, a theft of Rs 1.20 crore took place on Monday in which the police arrested the accused within a few hours of the incident. The police also recovered the stolen money from the thieves.

