Thane, Nov 3 (PTI) Three persons have been booked in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly stealing items, including mobile phones, worth Rs 11.56 lakh that they were tasked with delivering to a godown, a police official said on Thursday.

The consignment had been sent by a leading e-commerce firm and was being transported from Bengaluru to Bhiwandi here, the Daighar police station official said.

"They took away the goods and abandoned the transport vehicle. Efforts are on to nab the three persons," he said.

