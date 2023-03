Sakti (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Three persons were electrocuted to death in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, police said on Sunday.

According to Baradwar Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Patel, the incident took place at Khamariya panchayat under Baradwar police station limits on Saturday.

Also Read | Berlin Climate Referendum Falls Short.

The diseased have been Rajkumar Sewak (28), Premlal Mahilange (20) and Ajay Singh (20).

He further said that one more person Nandlal Sidar (27) escaped with burn injuries.

Also Read | Outcome of Berlin Climate Referendum on a Knife-edge.

According to the officer, a mixture machine engaged in road construction work accidentally came in contact with the power supply line's wire leaving three persons dead and two others injured.

"The deceased was identified as Rajkumar Sewak, Premlal Mahilange and Ajay Singh while Paruw Sahu and Nandlal Sidar escaped with burn injuries," he added.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsies and probing the matter further, said Patel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)