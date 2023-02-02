Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Three people accused of uprooting an ATM here on Thursday were arrested in Rajasthan's Dausa district hours after committing the crime, police said.

Police said the three accused, Lokendra Singh Rajput (27), Ganesh Chaudhary (28), Hitesh Saini (20), who were making away with the Bank of Baroda's ATM from Bagru police station area around 3 am on Thursday, were arrested in Sikandra of Dausa.

He said the ATM contained an estimated Rs 7 lakh cash.

He said the accused in preliminary interrogation admitted to their involvement in ATM robberies in Dausa and Alwar. About 20 cases of vehicle theft and other such thefts have been registered against the arrested accused Ganesh Chowdhary in the past, while 22 cases of theft have been registered against Rajput.

Bagru police station officer Shiv Dayal said seven masked suspects uprooted the ATM in Bagru town with the help of a vehicle and took it away.

