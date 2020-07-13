Muzaffarnagar, Jul 13 (PTI) Three people were arrested for killing a 50-year-old woman due to personal enmity in Shamli district, police said on Monday.

Jitendra, Deepak and Sawan had strangulated Ommi Devi while she was working in her field. They body was found on July 7, police said.

They were arrested from Nala village under Kandhla Police Station in the district, SHO Karamvir Singh said.

The accused have confessed to killing the woman, Singh said. PTI CORR

