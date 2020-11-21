Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a policeman, his mother and sister in Chamraudi area under the limits of Kotwali police station in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh police said on Friday.

According to police, Abhijit, his sister and mother were killed allegedly by his relatives, who were also his the neighbour, late last night.

"Three members of a family were murdered in Banda by their relatives, who live in their neighbourhood, late on Friday night. They were killed after a fight over leftover food thrown at Abhijit house. Three accused have been apprehended. We are investigating the matter," said Banda Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena.

Satya Narayan, IG Banda said Abhijit was a constable with the UP Police. "It may be a case related to finances and money," said Satya Narayan.

Dilip, an eyewitness and friend of Abhijit, who was injured in the incident, said the killers abused the sister of Abhijit after which the matter escalated.

"Abhijit's sister asked them not to throw leftovers, following which they abused them. We went to the police station and filed a police complaint. When we came from the police station, they attacked us. I was injured. They killed Abhijit with his sister and mother," Dilip said. (ANI)

