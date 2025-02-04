Jamshedpur/Chatra (Jharkhand), Feb 4 (PTI) The police arrested three persons on the charge of raping two minors and a woman in two districts of Jharkhand, officers said.

A 20-year-old woman was raped in Chatra district on Monday night while she was returning home after attending a cultural programme organised on the occasion of Saraswati puja. A 16-year-old girl was also raped at her home in the same district on Sunday.

Also Read | PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha: 25 Crore People Lifted out of Poverty in Last 10 Years; 5 Crore Houses Built for Poor, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Police said that a middle-aged man raped a three-year-old girl near her home in East Singhbhum district's Jamshedpur on Sunday.

Three persons allegedly involved in these cases were arrested on Tuesday.

Also Read | US Senate Committee Advances RFK Jr. Health Sec Nomination.

Two of the accused in the Chatra district cases were forwarded to judicial custody, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)