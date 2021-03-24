Panipat (Haryana) [India], March 24 (ANI): Three human skeletons were found underneath the floor of a house in Panipat's Shiv Nagar area.

The skeletons were discovered while reconstruction work was going on in the house to ascertain the cause of insects emerging from a particular corner under the floor.

Vikas Kumar, a labourer working at the house, told that the owner of the house, Adesh, had bought it two and a half years ago. "His house had fallen quite a bit down the road. Reconstruction work was started to elevate the house."

"Earlier, debris had been poured to raise the house above the road level. But insects kept coming out from one corner of the house. No one had paid much attention back then. When the house was started to be re-constructed, digging work was undertaken to find out why insects emerge," Kumar said.

The labourers, after discovering the skeletons, called the police.

Upon questioning, Adesh told the police, "I had bought the house two and a half years ago. Even before this, the house has been sold two to three times. I wouldn't have bought the house if he had known this earlier."

No, the police have decided to question all the past owners of the house. (ANI)

