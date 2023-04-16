Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) BSF troops recovered three kg heroin airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar, a BSF spokesman said on Sunday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel heard the buzzing sound of the drone entering the Indian territory from across the border in an area near village Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar at 8:22 pm on Saturday, said the official.

BSF troops immediately opened fire at it, said the official.

During a search of the area, the BSF troops recovered a bag containing three packets of heroin (weighing 3 kg) from a wheat field, said the official.

An iron ring with a hook and four luminous strips were also found attached with the bag, said the BSF official.

