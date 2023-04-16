Borivali, April 16: In a shocking incident, a youth died by suicide at his house in Dadar’s Prabhadevi allegedly hours after his head was shaven, he was stripped and paraded in the locality by two of his employers and their accomplice last Thursday. The deceased's father alleged that the youth was seeking his six-months salary following which the attackers tortured him. Meanwhile, two accused have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to a report published by the Indian Express, the deceased was identified as Pankaj jaiswar. He used to stay in Prabhadevi with his father Ramraj Jaiswar. The father of the deceased was in Pune when the incident took place. Ramraj, in his complaint, alleged that when he went to see his son Pankaj’s body at Nair Hospital, he found his head shaved and blackened with ash. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Himself in Hotel in Adarsh Nagar, Suicide Note Recovered.

According to the complainant, the deceased used to work as a helper at a local grocery shop on a salary of Rs. 12,000 per month. However, he was not paid his salary for the past six months. After quitting the job, Pankaj started doing odd jobs. In March, he was approached by his previous employer’s brother who offered him a job at his paan shop. Pankaj accepted the offer but demanded his previous salary of six months. Noida: Barred From Playing Mobile Games, Teen Dies by Suicide.

When Pankaj insisted on his salary, the two accused harassed and assaulted him. They took him to a barber shop to shave his head and blackened his face and head with ash, the complainant alleged. He was stripped naked and then paraded in the locality, he added. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

