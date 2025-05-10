Shajapur (MP), May 10 (PTI) Three persons were killed and 18 injured after a private bus collided with a dumper truck and fell into a gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am on the Maksi Bypass Road, about 30 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The bus heading towards Guna from Indore collided with a dumper truck and fell into a gorge on the side of the road, Maksi police station in-charge Bhim Singh Patel said.

He said three persons were killed and 18 others were injured, of whom three have sustained serious wounds in the accident.

The police reached the spot, pulled the bus out from the gorge using a crane and sent the injured for treatment, the official said.

Patel said the deceased included bus driver Gulab Sen, truck helper Bhawar Singh and Aman Chourasia, a passenger.

He said a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

