Amaravati, May 10: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) of Andhra Pradesh is expected to announce AP POLYCET Results 2025 today, May 10. However, an official confirmation from SBTET is awaited. On Thursday, May 8, the SBTET official released the final answer key for the AP POLYCET 2025 examination. Students who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or AP POLYCET 2025 exam can check the final answer key by visiting the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the POLYCET Results 2025 are likely to be out today. Once declared, students can check the results on the official portal of AP POLYCET 2025 at polycetap.nic.in. The results will determine students' eligibility for the next stage of admissions and counselling. It is worth noting that the board released the final answer key days after the provisional answer key. The final answer key was prepared after the board reviewed the objections raised by students against the provisional keys.

Steps To Download AP POLYCET Results 2025:

Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the AP POLYCET Result 2025 link

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Your POLYCET Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

While releasing the POLYCET 2025 final answer key, the board said that answers to four questions have been revised, whereas in some cases, three options have been provided for a single question. The final answer key will be the basis for the AP POLYCET 2025 result, which is likely to be declared today. Candidates can calculate their probable scores using the final answer key. This year, the Andhra Pradesh POLYCET 2025 entrance exam was held on April 30 in a single shift from 11 AM to 1 PM.

The AP POLYCET exam was held at various centres across Andhra Pradesh to facilitate students aspiring to diploma-level technical education. The scores obtained in the AP POLYCET 2025 examination will be used for admission into diploma courses offered by government and private polytechnic institutions across the state.

