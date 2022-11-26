Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Three persons, including a two-year-old boy, were killed while five others were injured in a road accident on Saturday, police said.

"A speeding truck collided with a divider and turned over two cars on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway," a police official said.

Also Read | E-Nuggets Game Fraud Case: PMLA Court Sends Amir Khan to 14-Day ED Custody.

"Ashish Avasthi (35), his wife Nupur (34) and their nephew Kasmi (2) were killed in the accident. Five other people in the cars were injured," he said.

The injured have been hospitalised and the condition of two of them is stated to be critical. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding a hunt is on to nab the truck driver.

Also Read | Sanjeev Sanyal's Post on 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Termed ‘Spam’, Blocked by Facebook.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)